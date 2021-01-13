Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,898 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,636% compared to the average daily volume of 743 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. 2,088,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,113. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

