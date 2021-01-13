Investors Buy Large Volume of Concho Resources Call Options (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,639% compared to the typical daily volume of 608 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after buying an additional 681,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after buying an additional 450,526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 376,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $68.60. 2,803,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.99.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

