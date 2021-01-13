Northern Dynasty Minerals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,568 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 7,855 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

NAK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,305,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,612,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.