Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

ETR STM traded up €1.45 ($1.71) on Wednesday, reaching €60.00 ($70.59). The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €63.50 ($74.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.24.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

