National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. MKM Partners reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 445,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.