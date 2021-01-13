United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.19 ($44.93).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.45 ($42.88). 181,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Internet AG has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

