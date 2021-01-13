Blue Whale EXchange Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $141,477.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00384910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.55 or 0.04036803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Trading

