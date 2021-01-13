Iridium Price Up 1.8% This Week (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Iridium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $15,240.10 and $15.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00238177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059719 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,362.22 or 0.86029543 BTC.

Iridium Token Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars.

