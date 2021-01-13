IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,124 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. 1,935,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.