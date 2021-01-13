Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. 1,451,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

