Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

