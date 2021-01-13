Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after buying an additional 400,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

