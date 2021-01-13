Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 34,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

