Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.05 and last traded at $145.26. Approximately 1,174,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 730,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.09, a P/E/G ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $12,319,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,371 shares of company stock worth $14,232,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

