Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 7.9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $51.37. Approximately 6,553,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,863,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 48,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,349,138.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,775 shares of company stock worth $35,327,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

