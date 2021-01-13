Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Up 8.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.43. 1,323,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,240,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.
In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
