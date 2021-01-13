IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.59. 5,447,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,110,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

