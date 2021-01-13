ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Trading 10.9% Higher

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s share price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 274,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 113,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

