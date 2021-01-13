CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.92. 1,753,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 641,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.13.
In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.