CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.92. 1,753,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 641,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.