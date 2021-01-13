Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Up 9.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. 5,922,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 1,617,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.20.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.