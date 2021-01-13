Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Update

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific West Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Pacific West Bank alerts:

Shares of Pacific West Bank stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91.

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific West Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific West Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.