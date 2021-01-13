Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,275% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.