TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $517,003.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,347.10 or 1.00125121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013683 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,875,331 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.