Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Inogen by 370.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 8,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $3,530,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,379. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.72 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

