Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:INGN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,379. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.72 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
