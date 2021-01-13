Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $103.95

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of APTV traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. 2,274,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,052. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

