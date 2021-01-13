NIX Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $63,379.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.92 or 0.02986349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00388982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.91 or 0.01308054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.00549708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00443369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00306640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019936 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,523,201 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

