0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $692,537.62 and approximately $39,341.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00385181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.78 or 0.04042255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

