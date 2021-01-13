VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 1,391,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.19%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

