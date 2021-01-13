FlypMe Market Cap Achieves $774,283.60 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $774,283.60 and $12,785.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00385181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.78 or 0.04042255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

