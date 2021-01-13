Telcoin (TEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $432,362.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 66.4% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $432,362.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00385181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.78 or 0.04042255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.