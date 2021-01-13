RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 723,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. BidaskClub lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. 1,200,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

