Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. 1,232,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

