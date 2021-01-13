iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 310.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

