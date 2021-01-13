Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

EMN stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 965,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

