Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,457 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 96.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,052. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $97.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

