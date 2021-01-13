Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 209022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.33.

NGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.20.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

