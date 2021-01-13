Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Several research firms have commented on MI.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$709.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

