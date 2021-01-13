GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 305334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

