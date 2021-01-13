IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 103,415 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,925,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

