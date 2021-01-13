Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 21.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price was up 21.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 57,648,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,855,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.