Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 21.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price was up 21.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 57,648,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,855,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 314,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $268,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

