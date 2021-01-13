Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 567433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

