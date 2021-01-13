Marcus Schulz Sells 293 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz sold 293 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $11,429.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,564.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Marcus Schulz sold 1,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $45,514.00.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 193,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18, a PEG ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

