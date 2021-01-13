PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,302,600.09 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,302,600.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,153.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 239,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,587. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PROS by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PROS by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

