PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,302,600.09 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,302,600.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,153.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 239,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,587. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
