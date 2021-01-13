Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) rose 19.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 2,570,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 722,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.