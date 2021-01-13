Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) traded up 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $6.60. 13,691,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 7,069,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Akerna alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akerna by 6,033.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.