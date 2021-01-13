GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 15.8% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) traded up 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $53.50. 7,591,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,488,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 114,604.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 209,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.