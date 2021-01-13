Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Up 11.6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $2.88. 5,214,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 994,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

