GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Up 15.8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price shot up 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $53.50. 7,591,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,488,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

GSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $901,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $6,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.