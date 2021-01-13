Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Up 12.6%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price shot up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.88. 443,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 170,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

